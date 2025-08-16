Huddersfield Town boss Lee Grant left 'frustrated' after defeat to 10-man Blackpool
An entertaining first half ended with the Tangerines 3-2 up but a man down after Niall Ennis saw red for a needless high challenge.
Huddersfield failed to make their numerical advantage count, crashing back down to Earth after the high of a Carabao Cup upset against Leicester City in midweek.
The defeat was Grant’s first in a competitive fixture since his appointment as Huddersfield boss.
Lee Grant on defeat to Blackpool
He said: “We probably allowed the opposition opportunities not so much through wonderful play, but through areas and mistakes.
“We gave Blackpool momentum in the game, so we’re all quite frustrated at that, me more than anyone I’m sure.
“There were just one or two decisions or individual moments that can turn the tide of a game and you saw that. We had the stadium and the atmosphere where we wanted it when we scored, then it changes very, very quickly.
“I think at 1-1 we didn’t find the time to breathe and understand what was needed. There was perhaps an impatience about wanting to be back in front and not necessarily understanding the dynamic of where we were.
“We probably made some decisions when we were between 1-0 up and 3-1 down that we will look at and I’m sure everyone will be really frustrated with it.”
Blackpool bounce back
It was an important victory for Steve Bruce’s Blackpool, who had suffered defeats in each of their opening two league fixtures.
Grant said: “You have to give credit to Blackpool, their work off the ball and their diligence to defend the box was top, but having said that, some of our decision-making in the final third and our lack of risk-taking in the final third.”
Huddersfield have a chance to bounce back on Tuesday (August 16), when Doncaster Rovers will visit the Accu Stadium.