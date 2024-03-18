Huddersfield Town man could be out for 'some time' after injury in Wigan Athletic v Blackpool
Rhodes’ return to Huddersfield has not quite worked out, with goals proving difficult to come by. However, he has rediscovered his goalscoring touch this season, having joined the League One Tangerines on a temporary basis.
He has notched on 15 occasions over the course of 29 league games but there was concern among Blackpool fans at the weekend, when he was substituted against Wigan Athletic.
Speaking after the game, as reported by the Blackpool Gazette, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley said: "He was disappointed and gutted, he didn’t want to come off, he’s just come back from an injury.
"It was an unfortunate incident, we seem to be picking up an injury per game at the moment, it was his knee. Hopefully we get some good news. We’ll assess him in the next 48 hours and fingers crossed it settles down and it’s not as bad as it looks. You know it has to be bad for Rhodesy to come off.”
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, a scan is scheduled for tomorrow (March 19) but it is thought he could be out “for some time” with ligament damage.
Losing Rhodes at a key stage of the season would be a huge blow for Blackpool, who are in the play-off chasing pack in League One. They currently sit ninth, three points adrift of the top six.