Rhodes’ return to Huddersfield has not quite worked out, with goals proving difficult to come by. However, he has rediscovered his goalscoring touch this season, having joined the League One Tangerines on a temporary basis.

He has notched on 15 occasions over the course of 29 league games but there was concern among Blackpool fans at the weekend, when he was substituted against Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield Town's Jordan Rhodes is currently on loan at Blackpool. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, as reported by the Blackpool Gazette, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley said: "He was disappointed and gutted, he didn’t want to come off, he’s just come back from an injury.

"It was an unfortunate incident, we seem to be picking up an injury per game at the moment, it was his knee. Hopefully we get some good news. We’ll assess him in the next 48 hours and fingers crossed it settles down and it’s not as bad as it looks. You know it has to be bad for Rhodesy to come off.”

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, a scan is scheduled for tomorrow (March 19) but it is thought he could be out “for some time” with ligament damage.