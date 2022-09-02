Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Simpson, Huddersfield have paid Ipswich Town £500,000 for a forward carrying an injury. The 20-year-old has not played since January, but the Terriers still felt it was worth the risk.

Helik has not played for Barnsley this term either due to injury, but Schofield says he is ready to after making the permanent move from Oakwell. The Polish international's experience - and his position at centre-back - should make it easier, if not easy, to slot in at short notice.

He could make his debut at home to Blackpool on Sunday.

NEW ARRIVAL: Tyreece Simpson has joined Huddersfield Town for £500,000

"I think we're looking around November time," coach Schofield said of Simpson. "There's a lot of work going on off the pitch with Tyreece.

"We'll be working remotely with him individually to get him up to speed.

"I don't think it's a gamble. I think the medical team have done their work. All the fitness tests have shown that he'll be in a good place once the work's been put in."

On the availability of Mbete, signed on loan from Manchester City, and Helik, who came from Barnsley at the end of deadline day, Schofield said: "We'll have a look at them in training over the next couple of days and assess their level., Luke Mbete's not played Championship football as yet, Michal not for a while but they're both fit and they'll both train.

"Michal had a bit of a quadricep issue which he is fully rehabbed and recovered from so he's fully fit and ready to train.

"The club have done fantastically to get Michal. I'm sure he had other opportunities but I saw him this (Friday) morning and he seems really happy to be here so we'll get working with him.

"He has Championship experience and international pedigree, a very good age to continue developing this football club and he'll add very good quality."

There were outgoings too on deadline day, most notably Josh Koroma joining Portsmouth on loan and Wigan Athletic borrowing Rarmani Edmonds-Green.