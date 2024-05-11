The 50-year-old took the reins in February, landing the role following the sacking of Darren Moore. However, he was unable to save the Terriers from relegation to League One.

During his short reign, the German was critical of the Huddersfield squad and lamented the way in which players had been prepared in pre-season. Following the end of the regular Championship season, he has departed by mutual consent.

Huddersfield's owner Kevin Nagle said: “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with Andre over the past three months and he departs with our best wishes, while contingencies in place have seen our recruitment process for a new head coach advance.

“Supporters should rest assured that all decisions made are with the best intentions of our club in mind, and we look forward to moving on in a positive manner with a new head coach dedicated to our ideals and vision, with our plans for pre-season and ambitions for the year ahead unmoved.”

As the Terriers prepare to usher in a new era, here are the BetVictor favourites to be the club’s next head coach.