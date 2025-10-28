Huddersfield Town: No public change to Kevin Nagle's stance as pressure mounts on Lee Grant

Huddersfield Town trained as normal on Monday with pressure mounting on manager Lee Grant after one win from eight matches in all competitions.

Fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the Terriers' style of play and results after a bright start to his first job in management by the former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper.

They were booed off in their last home match after Bolton Wanderers scored twice in stoppage time to come from 1-0 down and record their first away win of the season.

Then on Saturday they lost 3-0 at Wycombe Wanderers, managed by Grant's permanent predecessor Michael Duff.

PRESSURE: Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Afterwards Grant said: "I think it’s unacceptable the way the game was taken away from us" after big money summer signing Alfie May was shown a red card with the score at 0-0 after 25 minutes.

Chairman Kevin Nagle told The Yorkshire Post last week: “There were always going to be bumps in the road but I’m confident that in Lee Grant that we have the right guy" and has not commented publicly since despite being at Adams Park on Saturday.

With no league match until November 8 – Huddersfield play Bolton in the FA Cup first round and Mansfield Town in a Football League Trophy game in the interim – and American Nagle on one of his visits to West Yorkshire, this is a good time to assess Grant, and it seems inconceivable there have been no discussions about whether to stand by the 42-year-old.

In March Duff became the fourth "permanent" manager sacked by Nagle since buying Town in the summer of 2023, showing himself to be sensitive to fan opinion.

BACKING: Kevin Nagle (right) has chosen not to replace Huddersfield Town' sporting director Mark Cartwright (left), and came out in support of Lee Grant last week (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

Grant has not been shy in raising expectations of a League One promotion push after being well backed by Nagle, who decided against replacing previous director of football Mark Cartwright, and sanctioned 14 summer signings.