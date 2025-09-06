It was not a straightforward afternoon for the Terriers, who delivered a thoroughly underwhelming first-half display.

Peterborough took the lead almost immediately after the restart, when Harry Leonard’s free-kick cannoned off Jimmy-Jay Morgan and wrong-footed Lee Nicholls.

It proved to be the wake-up call Huddersfield needed and within 20 minutes, the deficit had been overturned.

Will Alves turned in a Lasse Sorensen cross to level proceedings before Herbie Kane’s deflected long-range rocket had the net bulging.

The lead was very nearly extended when Joe Taylor rounded a stranded Alex Bass, only to hit the post when it appeared easier to convert.

Huddersfield’s frontman did, however, make amends with a tidy finish to extend the lead. Cian Hayes struck deep into stoppage time, although it was far too late for a comeback to be mounted.

It was clear there are areas in which Huddersfield need to improve, but the ability to win when not in full flow is an important one.

Peterborough, meanwhile, remain winless and rooted to the bottom of the League One table.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from the Accu Stadium.

Huddersfield Town player ratings Here are the Huddersfield Town player ratings following their victory over Peterborough United.

Lee Nicholls - 6 Did not have loads to do between the sticks and it would be harsh to blame him for either of Peterborough's goals.

Lasse Sorensen - 7 A bit of a Jekyll and Hyde display at right-back in the first half. Battled and had some bright moments on the ball, but was also careless at times. More consistent after the break and did very well to set up the equaliser.