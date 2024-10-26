Huddersfield Town extended their unbeaten run to five games with a 2-0 victory over Exeter City.

Michael Duff’s men were good value for the three points, which were gained courtesy of goals from Matty Pearson and Ben Wiles.

It was an impressive team performance - but which individuals stood out the most?

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Huddersfield’s win over Exeter.

Jacob Chapman - A few nervy moments for the young stopper, who needed to command his area with a bit more authority. 6

Brodie Spencer - A crucial cog in Duff’s Huddersfield machine - another solid performance. 7

Matty Pearson - Showed his aerial prowess to nod Huddersfield ahead and defended well throughout. 8

Huddersfield Town took the lead in the 16th minute. | Bruce Rollinson

Tom Lees - Marshaled the defence well and looked comfortable playing out. 7

Nigel Lonwijk - An assured performance from the loanee. 7

Mickel Miller - Picked the wrong pass on the odd occasion but a lively performance. 7

David Kasumu - Constantly wanted the ball, even in tight areas in Huddersfield’s own half. Looked to progress the Terriers up the pitch with his movement and passing. 7

Ben Wiles - Took his goal really well and defended with the same vigour he attacked with - an all-action, whole-hearted display. 9

Herbie Kane - See above, minus the goal. Instrumental in ensuring Huddersfield maintained control of the centre. 8

Danny Ward - Led Huddersfield’s press with gusto, putting defenders under persistent pressure. 7

Callum Marshall - His link play was key in getting the Terriers on the front foot. Bright performance. 7

Substitutes

Rhys Healey - Picked up Ward’s running workload, albeit against a tiring Exeter defence. Found the net late on but was denied by the offside flag. 6

Jonathan Hogg - N/A.

Antony Evans - N/A.