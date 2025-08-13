Huddersfield Town player ratings with heroes at both ends of the age spectrum

j;rglrjhrjlre;rh;rehrj

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Nicholls – made an important save from Louis Page in stoppage time and two decisive ones in the penalty shoot-out 8

Lynden Gooch– faced a difficult task from Jeremy Monga and stood up to it well after a tough start 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Feeney – inadvertently set up Hamza Choudhury's goal but put in a good defensive display 7

GOAL: Cameron Ashia finds the net for the second Huddersfield Town game running (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Murray Wallace – solid at cente-back 6

Sean Roughan – a lovely pass down the line for what should have been a Town penalty 7

Dan Vost – alert to head in after Dion Charles' penalty was saved 7

David Kasumu – his usual energetic self 6

YOUNG STAR: Dan Vost (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Cameron Ashia – looked good one the right and better on the left, where he scored his second goal in as many games from 8

Ben Wiles – almost caught the goalkeeper out 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruben Roosken – like Ashia, he played very narrow and was a real threat 7

Dion Charles – missed his spot kick in the 90 minutes 6

Substitutes:

Leo Castledine (for Wiles, 64) – cool in the shoot-out on his Terriers debut 6

Alfie May (for Roosken, 70) – another who did his job from 12 yard 6

Joe Taylor (for Charles, 70) – unable to beat the keeper 4

Jay Sway (for Ashia, 79) – N/A

Lasse Sorensen (for Gooch, 79) – another shoot-out hero 6