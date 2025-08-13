Huddersfield Town player ratings with heroes at both ends of the age spectrum
Lee Nicholls – made an important save from Louis Page in stoppage time and two decisive ones in the penalty shoot-out 8
Lynden Gooch– faced a difficult task from Jeremy Monga and stood up to it well after a tough start 7
Josh Feeney – inadvertently set up Hamza Choudhury's goal but put in a good defensive display 7
Murray Wallace – solid at cente-back 6
Sean Roughan – a lovely pass down the line for what should have been a Town penalty 7
Dan Vost – alert to head in after Dion Charles' penalty was saved 7
David Kasumu – his usual energetic self 6
Cameron Ashia – looked good one the right and better on the left, where he scored his second goal in as many games from 8
Ben Wiles – almost caught the goalkeeper out 6
Ruben Roosken – like Ashia, he played very narrow and was a real threat 7
Dion Charles – missed his spot kick in the 90 minutes 6
Substitutes:
Leo Castledine (for Wiles, 64) – cool in the shoot-out on his Terriers debut 6
Alfie May (for Roosken, 70) – another who did his job from 12 yard 6
Joe Taylor (for Charles, 70) – unable to beat the keeper 4
Jay Sway (for Ashia, 79) – N/A
Lasse Sorensen (for Gooch, 79) – another shoot-out hero 6
Not used: Goodman, Ledson, Balker, Kane.