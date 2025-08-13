Huddersfield Town player ratings with heroes at both ends of the age spectrum

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 13th Aug 2025, 22:27 BST
Lee Nicholls – made an important save from Louis Page in stoppage time and two decisive ones in the penalty shoot-out 8

Lynden Gooch– faced a difficult task from Jeremy Monga and stood up to it well after a tough start 7

Josh Feeney – inadvertently set up Hamza Choudhury's goal but put in a good defensive display 7

GOAL: Cameron Ashia finds the net for the second Huddersfield Town game running (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)placeholder image
GOAL: Cameron Ashia finds the net for the second Huddersfield Town game running (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Murray Wallace – solid at cente-back 6

Sean Roughan – a lovely pass down the line for what should have been a Town penalty 7

Dan Vost – alert to head in after Dion Charles' penalty was saved 7

David Kasumu – his usual energetic self 6

YOUNG STAR: Dan Vost (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)placeholder image
YOUNG STAR: Dan Vost (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Cameron Ashia – looked good one the right and better on the left, where he scored his second goal in as many games from 8

Ben Wiles – almost caught the goalkeeper out 6

Ruben Roosken – like Ashia, he played very narrow and was a real threat 7

Dion Charles – missed his spot kick in the 90 minutes 6

Substitutes:

Leo Castledine (for Wiles, 64) – cool in the shoot-out on his Terriers debut 6

Alfie May (for Roosken, 70) – another who did his job from 12 yard 6

Joe Taylor (for Charles, 70) – unable to beat the keeper 4

Jay Sway (for Ashia, 79) – N/A

Lasse Sorensen (for Gooch, 79) – another shoot-out hero 6

Not used: Goodman, Ledson, Balker, Kane.

