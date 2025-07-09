Huddersfield Town sign former Portsmouth and Preston defender to further strengthen defensive options

HUDDERSFIELD Town have further strengthened their central defensive ranks with the signing of Preston North End centre-half Jack Whatmough.

The former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth defender has penned a two-year deal after arriving from across the Pennines for an undisclosed fee.

Whatmough - promoted from the lower divisions with Wigan and Pompey earlier in his career - made 19 appearances for Championship outfit North End last term. He joined from Wigan in August 2023.

He is the second new arrival from the Deepdale outfit so far this summer following the addition of Ryan Ledson.

Jack Whatmough. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Whatmough represents Town’s third central-defensive recruit of the close season following on from the permanent additions of Murray Wallace and Joe Low and loanee Josh Feeney in what is likely to represent a new-look backline in 2025-26.

The Gosport-born player, 28, was named in the PFA League One Team of the Year in 2021-22 during his time at Wigan.

Town chief Lee Grant said: "Jack is an experienced player enjoying the best years of his career, with a track record of being a winner and leader within successful dressing rooms. Another strong addition at the back, I’m delighted to have him with us in the opening weeks of pre-season.

"Having now spent a number of years playing at Sky Bet Championship level, he shares our ambition of returning to that standard, with his experience of playing significant roles in promotion winning sides a real positive for us in what is a relatively young group by design.

Latest Huddersfield Town signing Jack Whatmough, pictured in action for former club Preston North End. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

"To have not only rebuilt the defence, but now created competition for places within that area, it’s a really strong position for us to be in before our upcoming trip to Austria. Another strong person and player to add to our group, I’m looking forward to working closely with Jack going forward.”

Whatmough added: "I’m really excited about this move, and I knew that this was the right Club to join after speaking to Manager Lee Grant about the ambition he had for this season and beyond.

"I’ve played in successful, promotion winning teams before, and know the commitment and desire it takes from everyone within the group to make that happen. I don’t think it’s any secret that the club want to be back in the Sky Bet Championship next season, so that’s a goal I share and pressure I’m looking forward to thriving from.

"The supporters here have always been impressive as an opposition player, and I’m looking forward to being on their side going forward. This is a big club that’s aiming high, so I couldn’t be happier to be here."