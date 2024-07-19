Huddersfield Town to face Sheffield United in pre-season friendly as ticket and streaming details confirmed
The Terriers are preparing for life back in League One, having suffered relegation from the Championship last season. Meanwhile, the Blades are preparing for a return to the Championship after falling out of the Premier League.
As part of their pre-season preparations, the clubs will lock horns on Friday, August 2. The fixture will be held at the John Smith’s Stadium, the home of Huddersfield.
The action will kick off at 7:45pm, with the fixture set to conclude the pre-season schedules of both clubs. Tickets have been priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, with Huddersfield fans set to be housed within the Riverside Stand upper and lower tiers.
Additional seating will be made available if required. Ticket details for Sheffield United fans planning to attend will be released in due course, although it has been confirmed the match will be shown on SUTV Live.
Huddersfield are expected to inform fans about potential streams at a later date.
