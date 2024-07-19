Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United are set to battle it out in a pre-season friendly.

The Terriers are preparing for life back in League One, having suffered relegation from the Championship last season. Meanwhile, the Blades are preparing for a return to the Championship after falling out of the Premier League.

As part of their pre-season preparations, the clubs will lock horns on Friday, August 2. The fixture will be held at the John Smith’s Stadium, the home of Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Town are due to host Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The action will kick off at 7:45pm, with the fixture set to conclude the pre-season schedules of both clubs. Tickets have been priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, with Huddersfield fans set to be housed within the Riverside Stand upper and lower tiers.

Additional seating will be made available if required. Ticket details for Sheffield United fans planning to attend will be released in due course, although it has been confirmed the match will be shown on SUTV Live.