Huddersfield Town transfer latest: Giant striker heads out for third loan spell since joining Terriers

HUDDERSFIELD Town striker Kyle Hudlin has joined League Two outfit Newport County on loan until January – his third temporary switch since joining the Terriers.

The 6ft 9ins forward, who joined Town in the summer of 2022 from Solihull Moors, soon signed on loan at AFC Wimbledon in the first half of 2022-23 to boost his prospects of immediate game-time experience in the EFL ahead of returning to West Yorkshire early in 2023.

During Neil Warnock’s tenure at the club last summer, Hudlin signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until 2026 after impressing in pre-season and netted in his first competitive game for Town, when he came on as a substitute to score in the EFL Cup tie with Middlesbrough in August 2023.

The Midlander, 24, went onto make nine Championship appearances – including two starts – in the first half of 2023-24 before being loaned out to Burton Albion in January.