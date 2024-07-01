Huddersfield Town transfer news: Terriers bring in former Rotherham United winger from Championship club
The 28-year-old former Rotherham United player recently left Championship side Plymouth Argyle at the end of his deal, having been offered fresh terms.
He has become the second summer arrival at Town following the addition of Lincoln City right wing-back Lasse Sorensen.
Miller featured 34 times for Argyle last term, making 19 starts in the second tier as the Devon outfit secured their Championship status in early May.
The Londoner joined Plymouth as a free agent from Rotherham United on a two-year contract in the summer of 2022 and helped the club earn promotion from League One in 2022-23, while also previously going up from the third tier with the Millers.
Head Coach Michael Duff said: “Having coached against Mickel in the past, I know what a handful he can be going forward, but his diligence defensively is something that I find really impressive, too.
"Introducing players right at the start of pre-season gives the squad a real sense of refreshment and excitement, increasing competition for places and intensity in training right from the off. Having already enjoyed our sessions out on the grass, Mickel will again help raise that level.”
On returning to Yorkshire, Miller added: “I’m really happy to be a Huddersfield Town player, and it didn’t take long for me to decide that this was the Club I wanted to join this summer, despite other offers.
"Speaking to the sporting director and head coach showed me how much Town want to achieve, and that felt like something I wanted to be part of. I’m an ambitious person and the club shares that, which gives you a good feeling straight away.
