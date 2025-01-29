Huddersfield Town transfers: Chairman Kevin Nagle makes admission ahead of window deadline

HUDDERSFIELD Town owner and chairman Kevin Nagle says that he does not envisage any more new arrivals before the end of the transfer window on Monday.

Promotion-chasing League One side Town have done their business early, bringing in strikers Joe Taylor and Dion Charles and left wing-back Ruben Roosken.

One significant exit has seen defender Michal Helik, who was out of contract in the summer, head to Oxford United, with Town having a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ allowing him to move back to the second tier if a fee was agreeable.

The main focus ahead of the deadline is moving on some squad players who have been told that their game-time is likely to be limited, going forward.

Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle (centre) before the Sky Bet League One match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

On the prospect of further signings, Nagle, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds ahead of the home game with Birmingham, said: "Never say never, but I doubt it.

"That doesn’t mean that after a match or before the official deadline that we are not probably going to try to do something, but I don’t see it.

"Obviously, some of the focus is a little bit early and we haven’t seen a lot of them play, but our expectations are really going to be high.

"We would not have signed those players if we didn’t think we’d get dividends and I am really excited by them and I know Michael (Duff) is and Mark (Cartwright) and the whole staff. We’re excited to see what will happen in the second half of the season.

Birmingham City's Keshi Anderson (left) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"From the standpoint of signings, yes (we’re happy.) How have we performed on the pitch? It’s been a little bit ‘soft’.

"But I think we’ve a lot of potential in the weeks and months ahead.

"We have really strengthened our club up front with our strikers and we now have some options and the other part you will see is that we are going to get healthy again. We have got players coming back.

