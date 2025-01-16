Huddersfield Town transfers: Michael Duff on prospect of departures after busy first few weeks of transfer window at League One club

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff says that he plans to have conversations with some of his squad players in the coming weeks regarding their futures – with departures likely ahead of the window deadline early next month.

Town have been very active in the first half of the window, splashing out the cash to bring in frontline striking duo Joe Taylor and Dion Charles to boost their prospects of automatic promotion from League One, with Dutch wing-back Ruben Roosken also arriving.

Duff insists that the club are under no pressure to sell to balance the books, but admits that given a strong and large squad of players, that some players will be looked to be moved on to streamline the group.

Duff, whose fourth-placed side – 15 matches unbeaten at league level – visit Blackpool this weekend – said: "Not just in the centre-forward department, I think we are fairly full.

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff during the Sky Bet League One match against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

"I will be having conversations with people in the next couple of weeks. It’s not a case of having to offload people, but I will be having conversations in terms of game-time, which will be limited.

"If they want to further their career and play football – ultimately footballers want to play – that’s where you have honest conversations with people and go ‘look, your football might be limited.’

"That’s subject to change. I had a pretty similar discussion with Ollie Turton in the last window, and he’s started the last five, six, seven games. But all I can do is be honest with people. They might not like it, but at least in 10 years time they will know it was an honest conversation.

"Then it’s what they want to do with their career. It’s not like we have to get eight players out because we have signed a couple of players. It’s more game-time being limited.”

One leading player being heavily linked with a switch away is defender Michal Helik, who is being targeted by Championship outfit Oxford United. The Pole is out of contract in the summer. Coventry City were also tipped to make a move earlier this month.

Asked about whether the club have received bids for any of their players at Thursday afternoon’s press conference, Duff added: "No, not as yet. But that’s the other way. People might leave, we might get bids.