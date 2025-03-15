Huddersfield Town v Crawley: 'Strap yourself in' says upbeat Jon Worthington as Terriers' interim boss seeks to evoke spirit of 2003-04

JON WORTHINGTON’S message to Huddersfield Town’s players, staff and supporters is a plain and simple one at the start of an interim tenure which will last 10 games - but hopefully longer.

“Strap yourselves in.’ And enjoy the ride, by definition.

Only in his early forties he may be, but his association with the Terriers is a long one.

A lad from North Kirklees, he bleeds blue and white - he first came to the club as a nine-year old.

Huddersfield Town caretaker boss Jon Worthington. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Worthington knows what Town supporters demand and expect and has also been part of some joyous moments which will stand the test of time in his playing association with his boyhood club.

He was part of a Town side under Peter Jackson who showed resilience, heart and stamina to last the League Two course in 2003-04 - earning promotion with the last kicks of the season in a successful penalty shoot-out in their play-off final in Cardiff.

A side who went to the end and scored some memorable late goals along the way. From McAliskey and Mirfin to Abbott and Lloyd. And Worthington.

Tenth at Christmas, Town were smiling late on spring bank holiday weekend in 2004.

Worthington has been handed the reins for a second spell. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

They are in a slightly better position in the here and now.

So no-one should be expecting Worthington's glass to be half-empty and the half-full message is not just an act of spin-doctoring or public relations either.

Despite a rough past few months, Huddersfield - for all their vicissitudes of late, more especially on parched home soil, retain a shot at promotion.

Given that previously mentioned season back in the noughties, Worthington – a midfield leader in his playing days - will know that better than anyone.

He said: "Will it be smooth sailing? Probably not. Will it be a bit of a rollercoaster? Absolutely.

"Strap yourselves in.

"That’s how I see it and said that to the players when I spoke to them first thing on Monday. It’s an opportunity for me, but what a fantastic opportunity for the players..

"It’s not about me, it’s about them. An opportunity to get out of this league with 10 games to go and jump onto that.

"I said to the players that you think you are in play-offs and promotions all the time when you are young players. You are not.

"It doesn’t come around all the time, so when the opportunity comes around, you have got to grab it and take it."

One thing is for sure. If Worthington's opener in his second interim tenure is half as good as the first one of his previous window in charge, then no-one will be complaining, least of all him. Following a miserable winter run, Town produced a glorious shaft of light with a memorable 4-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday.

It was a dream start for Worthington and a victory at the John Smith’s Stadium in their next game versus Sunderland was a pretty good encore.

Ahead of that period at the helm, the Yorkshireman kept things simple. He urged those in blue and white jerseys to play with the shackles off. Front foot ‘heavy metal’ football full of high pressing and energy.

Some thirteen-and-a-half months on and the approach will stay the same.

He continued: "I think even more so now.

"We’re Huddersfield Town and when we are playing at home, we want to attack and be aggressive through the pitch and it’s really important we get our attacking players in areas where we can really impact the game.

"That’s what we will be trying to do.

"I don’t think it’s a question of the players’ work-rate and effort. From what I have seen this week, they are a really honest bunch.

"There’s guys in there who I would be more than happy to stand shoulder to shoulder with.

"I am not worried in terms of that (effort) and the important thing for me is to take the shackles and pressure off a little bit and shift that momentum.

"And that’s ultimately what me and the rest of the staff around will be looking to do.

"We have got some good players for this league, no doubt about that. It’s getting them in the right areas and making sure we are collectively working in the same direction."

A family man, Worthington’s loved ones will be present today as they were for those feted games against the Owls and Sunderland which provided brief warmth last winter.

He won’t be short on the personal support stakes and will have plenty of others with him.

Worthington continued: "My family, wife and kids and parents are massive (for me). They know how much the club means to me.

"Everything I do is not for me or not about me, but about my family and making them proud.