Huddersfield Town v Mansfield: Jon Worthington orders players to 'step up' after tough week at League One club
In difficult times, the best characters come to the fore and don’t feel sorry for themselves and in that vein, he expects to see those qualities from those in blue and white this afternoon following a bruising week.
He is confident he will.
Worthington, whose side have copped successive away league defeats at Lincoln and Charlton in the past week and a fair bit of censure from fans along the way, said: "It (character) is as important as anything else. And regardless, I will always try and lead by example with that and I expect people to follow the same. I am confident we will get a response.
"I’ve seen positive signs in the last couple of days. We’re back at home and it’s a great opportunity for us to put on a performance that we need to do.
"Pressure is part of football. We all know that and it’s the game we are in. The best teams handle pressure in those moments and we need to do the same.
"As much as everyone is disappointed, I can guarantee there’s no-one more than myself (who is). It’s disappointing, but ultimately three points on Saturday and you get that momentum again.
"I have said all along from the first day that it will be a rollercoaster and I don’t expect anything different. We’ve had a dip now and need to turn that around.
"This is the game and what it is and this is what the expectation is. They are professionals and they have got to step up. They know that and I am not saying anything they don’t know.”
Worthington insists he won't get sidetracked amid some national reports that Town could opt to move for a new permanent boss earlier than expected before the end of the 2024-25 campaign.
The academy boss was handed a 10-game window in charge for the rest of the regular season following the sacking of Michael Duff last month, but reports are suggesting that Town may change tack.
Two mooted candidates are ex-Rotherham United chief Paul Warne, available after leaving Derby County in February and Leicester City coach Brian Barry-Murphy.
Worthington, without the injured Brodie Spencer, added: "All my focus is on the next game and I don’t look any further beyond that.
"Regardless of 10 games or anything else, I have just treated each game on its own merit and looked to each game as it comes and that’s what I will continue to do."