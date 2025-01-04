If there is one positive to take from an early-season defeat, it is that there is always a chance to redress the balance later in the campaign.

That time has arrived for Huddersfield Town, a team that is unrecognisable from the version that succumbed to a late Rotherham United comeback at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in August, according to boss Michael Duff.

Town quickly overcame Danny Ward's red card to break the deadlock with 16 minutes remaining, only to buckle in the closing stages.

Mallik Wilks' stoppage-time winner ended Huddersfield's perfect start to the League One season and sparked a run of five defeats in six games.

That tough period could prove to be the making of Duff's promotion hopefuls, who head into the rematch with their Yorkshire rivals protecting a 13-match unbeaten league streak.

"I think we're a different team to then," said Duff, the recipient of a red card after the final whistle in the reverse fixture.

"If we went 1-0 up now with 10 men and 10 minutes to go, I don't think we lose the game. I think we're a stronger group. The mentality is miles stronger.

"They haven't changed that much in the way they play and we haven't changed that much. It'll be a tight game, a typical local derby, and the place will be rocking.

Huddersfield have found form following an early-season slump. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"It'll be a tough game. You never have easy games against a Steve Evans team. I'm expecting a high-tempo, energetic game."

Whereas Rotherham are preparing for their fourth match in nine days to round off a gruelling festive period, Huddersfield have not played since December 29 after their away meeting with Wigan Athletic was postponed.

"We were at Haydock having pre-match when we got the news so the lads had food and we sent them home," said Duff.

"We tried to turn it into a normal week. They'd usually be off on Wednesday anyway and we've had a Thursday-Friday run-in to a Saturday game.

Mallik Wilks scored a late winner for Rotherham in the reverse fixture. (Photo: Jim Brailsford)

"It's unfortunate for the players because they didn't get a New Year. There was a nasty rumour that I found out it was cancelled before New Year's Eve, which wasn't true!

"You try and find the positives in it. Hopefully an extra couple of days' rest will benefit us."

The Millers may arrive at the John Smith's Stadium with weary legs but they will have a spring in their step after snatching the points late on at Lincoln City on New Year's Day to end a three-match winless run.

Fresh from making the perfect start to 2025, Evans, who has seen Jamie McCart leave for Hearts, must decide whether to stick or twist at Huddersfield.

Steve Evans' side are fresh from beating Lincoln. (Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"It was a really good performance from them," said Duff.

"They were fully deserving of the win against a good Lincoln team. It wasn't a smash-and-grab by any means.

"Steve is an experienced manager with god knows how many promotions and games under his belt so he'll do what's right for him and we'll have to react to it – and hopefully counteract it to try and win the game."

Duff's side almost picks itself after Danny Ward joined Town's lengthy list of absentees with a season-ending knee injury.

The Huddersfield boss could include left wing-back Ruben Roosken, who was drafted in to offset the loss of Mickel Miller to a long-term injury, in his matchday squad following his arrival this week.

"We're still threadbare but there's no illness in the camp now so that's a positive of the extra couple of days," said Duff.

Michael Duff were left frustrated against Burton last time out. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"Antony Evans is back in full training now. Joe Hodge played 25 minutes the other day (against Burton Albion) and has had an extra two or three training sessions.

"There's a little bit more depth but with Wardy going down, it's one in, one out."

The challenge for Town in their first game of 2025 is to convert chances into goals.

Huddersfield dominated their last match against Burton but needed a late equaliser from Michal Helik to rescue a point.

"We had 29 shots in the game, which is the most shots we've had and our highest xG of the season," said Duff, who received no punishment following his red card in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw.

"It wasn't our best game, we know that, but in terms of the metrics, we did more than enough to win two games.