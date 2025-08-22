Huddersfield Town v Stevenage: Crowd favourite Joe Low's dual ambition

STRONG and uncompromising, Huddersfield Town defender Joe Low made sure that one of the most seasoned and respected players across the EFL circuit in Billy Sharp knew a bit about him in a brief second-half coming together on Tuesday.

Early days it may be, both for Low and Town in 2025-26, but the big centre-half has already done more than enough to suggest he will become a firm crowd favourite.

While Town boss Lee Grant has switched things up at the back already in 25-26, Low looks the one player who looks best placed to be a constant.

The former Wycombe man has made no bones about his reasons for coming to Huddersfield. Promotion.

Huddersfield Town's Joe Low celebrates opening the scoring on his debut in the Terriers' seasonal opener against Leyton Orient. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

His desire to get back into the international fold, he has two senior Welsh caps, is another motivational tool.

Wales play a World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on September 4 and a home friendly against Canada five days later. It remains to be seen if Low's sturdy start to the season is recognised.

If it isn't, but he maintained his form levels, it will surely only be a matter of time.

Cardiff-born Low, whose last international appearance came in June 2024, said: "Playing for your country is one of the best honours you can have. I’ve been in there before and had a taste of it. but I want to make sure I’m in there every time.

Commanding: Low in action against Leyton Orient on his Town bow. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I just need to do my best and hope at one point they can’t ignore me.

"I’ve not spoken to Craig Bellamy recently, but I’m just going to let my football do the talking.

"It’s a team sport and people will start games and be left out of games, but you can’t see it as missing it. It’s a long season and a hard league, we have a good squad and we’re going to need everyone."

Town face a Stevenage side who have been the surprise early pacesetters in League One with a 100 per cent record of four wins from four.

Low added: "If we want to be at the top of the table competing — which we absolutely do — we’re going to have to beat teams who are on good runs and bad runs.