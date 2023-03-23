News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago M1 closed in both directions in Sheffield
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
5 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

10 players Huddersfield Town could sign if Danny Ward leaves including Plymouth Argyle, Coventry City and Hull City men - gallery

A look at what transfer options are out there for Huddersfield Town this summer

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:51 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:38 GMT

Danny Ward scored a huge goal for Huddersfield Town in their 1-0 away win at Millwall in their last game before the international break. The striker is out of contract at the end of the season though and is currently due to become a free agent this summer.

The Terriers would need to replace him in the next transfer window if he left, regardless of what league they find themselves in as they continue to battle it out to stay in the Championship.

Here is a look at 10 strikers Huddersfield could look to snap up if Ward was to head out the exit door...

He has scored 17 league goals in the Scottish Premiership this season.

1. Lawrence Shankland, Hearts

He has scored 17 league goals in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Photo Sales
His game time at Nottingham Forest has dried up and he will become available this summer.

2. Lyle Taylor, Nottingham Forest

His game time at Nottingham Forest has dried up and he will become available this summer. Photo: Chris Brunskill

Photo Sales
He has caught the eye in League One over the past couple of seasons.

3. Alfie May, Cheltenham Town

He has caught the eye in League One over the past couple of seasons. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
The striker has scored 17 goals in all competitions this term and has nearly matched his tally of 19 from last season. His contract expires in June.

4. Ryan Hardie, Plymouth Argyle

The striker has scored 17 goals in all competitions this term and has nearly matched his tally of 19 from last season. His contract expires in June. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3