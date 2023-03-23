A look at what transfer options are out there for Huddersfield Town this summer

Danny Ward scored a huge goal for Huddersfield Town in their 1-0 away win at Millwall in their last game before the international break. The striker is out of contract at the end of the season though and is currently due to become a free agent this summer.

The Terriers would need to replace him in the next transfer window if he left, regardless of what league they find themselves in as they continue to battle it out to stay in the Championship.

Here is a look at 10 strikers Huddersfield could look to snap up if Ward was to head out the exit door...

1 . Lawrence Shankland, Hearts He has scored 17 league goals in the Scottish Premiership this season.

2 . Lyle Taylor, Nottingham Forest His game time at Nottingham Forest has dried up and he will become available this summer.

3 . Alfie May, Cheltenham Town He has caught the eye in League One over the past couple of seasons.

4 . Ryan Hardie, Plymouth Argyle The striker has scored 17 goals in all competitions this term and has nearly matched his tally of 19 from last season. His contract expires in June.