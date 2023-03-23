10 players Huddersfield Town could sign if Danny Ward leaves including Plymouth Argyle, Coventry City and Hull City men - gallery
A look at what transfer options are out there for Huddersfield Town this summer
Danny Ward scored a huge goal for Huddersfield Town in their 1-0 away win at Millwall in their last game before the international break. The striker is out of contract at the end of the season though and is currently due to become a free agent this summer.
The Terriers would need to replace him in the next transfer window if he left, regardless of what league they find themselves in as they continue to battle it out to stay in the Championship.
Here is a look at 10 strikers Huddersfield could look to snap up if Ward was to head out the exit door...