Bristol City pair doubts for Huddersfield Town trip as quartet remain sidelined

Latest injury news regarding Huddersfield Town’s upcoming Championship opponents

Bristol City could be without defender Tomas Kalas and midfielder Joe Williams against Huddersfield Town. The pair are both doubts after they went off in the Robins’ 2-0 away loss at Cardiff City last time out.

The Terriers take on Nigel Pearson’s side at home this evening as they look to bounce back from their 4-0 loss to Coventry City over the weekend. They have won once under Neil Warnock so far in his opening three games in charge.

Bristol City’s defeat against the Bluebirds last Saturday was their first in nine league games and has most likely ended their slim hopes of a late push for the top six. Nevertheless, their upturn in form has been promising over recent times and they will not want to end the season with a whimper.

They remain without long-term absentees Ayman Benarous and Rob Atkinson with both poised to be out for the rest of the campaign. The versatile Kal Naismith and attacker Tommy Conway are also still out of action and are expected to be back available in a few weeks.

