Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

It has been confirmed that Huddersfield Town’s league opener against Birmingham City has been moved forward to Friday August 5th due to the Commonwealth Games.

The Terriers were due to travel to the Midlands for a 3pm kick-off on the Saturday, however the Blues have since ha a request accepted by EFL to bring the clash forward to a 7:45pm kick-off the night before.

The Commonwealth Games is set to take place across the city at the end of the month and so stewarding and medical provisions would be limited for the Championship match.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. European giants approach Norwich ace Borussia Monchengladbach, Wolfsburg and Marsielle have reportedly enquired about signing Norwich City defender Max Aarons. The right-back has often been linked with a move away in recent years. (Football Insider)

2. Reading make offer for Senegal international Reading have reportedly made a loan offer for FC Porto midfielder Mamadou Loum, with the Portuguese club looking to offload him this summer. The Royals are also thought to be eager to include an option to make the deal permanent for €5m at the end of the season. (SIC Noticas' Pedro Sepulveda)

3. Chris Wilder makes admission on striker pursuit Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has claimed the club have offers on the table for three Premier League strikers and are awaiting responses from their clubs. He also believes that when the window closes Boro will have 'some good players in that position'. (BBC Radio Tees)

4. Watford veteran linked with Spain switch Watford defender Kiko Femenia is reportedly in advanced talks over a move to Villarreal this summer. The Spaniard spent his whole career in his home country before his move to Vicarage Road in 2017. (The Athletic)