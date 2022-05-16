Huddersfield Town: Carlos Corberan hails ‘special moment’ to clinch Wembley return

The all-important breakthrough arrived eight minutes from time when Jordan Rhodes converted a free-kick from fellow substitute Sorba Thomas to settle a tense and finely-poised side as the hosts secured a 2-1 aggregate success.

Corberan, whose side improved markedly in the second period after a difficult first half, commented: “It was not an easy game and we had to work really really hard.

“I don’t think there was really a time where we were better than Luton, but we got the special moment from a set piece.

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan celebrates getting through to the play off final. Picture: PA.

“In the first half, I think we could have played longer to get in behind the defenders and we didn’t feel we were better than them. They made it difficult for us to press them and to feel comfortable. The second half was a lot more balanced.”

On the impact of Thomas, Corberan added: “We had four players in the middle but not making a big impact so we needed someone to help us do more on the counter-attack and set pieces and Sorba offered us that.”

Angry Luton Town manager Nathan Jones labelledTown supporters as a disgrace after scenes which followed the final whistle.

Hundreds of home supporters flooded the pitch at the final whistle to celebrate.

Huddersfield Town's Tom Lees has an attempt on goal. Picture: PA

Jones was upset at the behaviour of some Town followers towards himself and his players as they exited the pitch.

Jones said: “The fans were an absolute disgrace; The stewards, I don’t know why they turned up.

“We won’t complain because football fans are like that. Some are idiots.

“They didn’t paint Huddersfield Town as a good club in terms of how they were.

Huddersfield Town celebrate getting through to the play off final. Picture: PA.

“They have won the game, go and celebrate with your players,” he added.