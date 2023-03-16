It has been a tough season for Huddersfield Town and they face a battle to stay up in the Championship. The Terriers reached the play-off final in the last campaign under former boss Carlos Corberan but are now at serious risk of slipping into League One.

The experienced Neil Warnock has been brought in as the man to try and keep them up. Next up for the Yorkshire club is a tricky clash against promotion chasing Millwall away this weekend. In the meantime, using data from WhoScored, here is a look at Huddersfield’s top 10 highest rated players from this term...