Huddersfield Town’s top 10 highest rated players this season including summer recruit from Barnsley - gallery

A look at who has statistically performed the best so far this season for Huddersfield Town

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:26 GMT

It has been a tough season for Huddersfield Town and they face a battle to stay up in the Championship. The Terriers reached the play-off final in the last campaign under former boss Carlos Corberan but are now at serious risk of slipping into League One.

The experienced Neil Warnock has been brought in as the man to try and keep them up. Next up for the Yorkshire club is a tricky clash against promotion chasing Millwall away this weekend. In the meantime, using data from WhoScored, here is a look at Huddersfield’s top 10 highest rated players from this term...

Average rating: 6.49

1. 10. Etienne Camara

Average rating: 6.49 Photo: Richard Sellers

Average rating: 6.53

2. 9. Jack Rudoni

Average rating: 6.53 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Average rating: 6.54

3. 8. Duane Holmes

Average rating: 6.54 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Average rating: 6.55

4. 7. Ben Jackson

Average rating: 6.55 Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

