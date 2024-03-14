Huddersfield Town's highest-paid players - where Michal Helik, Sorba Thomas, Jonathan Hogg and more rank

It has been yet another campaign of difficulty for Huddersfield Town.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Mar 2024, 12:03 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 13:33 GMT

Having initially suggested he would be moving on, Neil Warnock started the season at the helm after leading the club to Championship safety in the 2022/23 campaign.

However, his stay proved short-lived as he was replaced by Darren Moore in September. It was a decision that did not work out and an SOS signal was sent to German coach Andre Breitenreiter last month.

Sign up to our new Sports Editor’s TeamTalk newsletter

As it stands, Huddersfield sit in the relegation zone with nine games to play. However, there are a number of clubs still embroiled in the survival battle and the Terriers could still comfortably avoid the drop.

Fans will have varying opinions on the performances of players this season but some have certainly justified their wages more than others this term. Salary Sport collate salary information for professional athletes and according to their database, here are the highest-paid Terriers, excluding January additions.

Here are Huddersfield Town's highest-paid players - according to Salary Sport.

1. Huddersfield Town's highest-paid players

Here are Huddersfield Town's highest-paid players - according to Salary Sport. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The goalkeeper has a reported weekly wage of £4,400.

2. 16. Chris Maxwell

The goalkeeper has a reported weekly wage of £4,400. Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The defender is reported to earn £4,900 per week.

3. 15. Matty Pearson

The defender is reported to earn £4,900 per week. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ruffels reportedly pockets £5,100 per week.

4. 14. Josh Ruffels

Ruffels reportedly pockets £5,100 per week. Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Neil WarnockTerriers