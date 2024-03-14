Having initially suggested he would be moving on, Neil Warnock started the season at the helm after leading the club to Championship safety in the 2022/23 campaign.

However, his stay proved short-lived as he was replaced by Darren Moore in September. It was a decision that did not work out and an SOS signal was sent to German coach Andre Breitenreiter last month.

As it stands, Huddersfield sit in the relegation zone with nine games to play. However, there are a number of clubs still embroiled in the survival battle and the Terriers could still comfortably avoid the drop.

Fans will have varying opinions on the performances of players this season but some have certainly justified their wages more than others this term. Salary Sport collate salary information for professional athletes and according to their database, here are the highest-paid Terriers, excluding January additions.

1 . Huddersfield Town's highest-paid players Here are Huddersfield Town's highest-paid players - according to Salary Sport.

2 . 16. Chris Maxwell The goalkeeper has a reported weekly wage of £4,400.

3 . 15. Matty Pearson The defender is reported to earn £4,900 per week.