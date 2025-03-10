Huddersfield Town's promotion chances rated after Michael Duff exit as Barnsley FC and Wrexham verdicts issued

Huddersfield Town sacked Michael Duff on Sunday having fallen out of the automatic promotion race in League One.

They also dropped out of the top six after defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

But what has the managerial change at the John Smith’s Stadium done for Huddersfield’s promotion chances?

Huddersfield's head coach Michael Duff after the recent game at his old club Barnsley. He was sacked on Sunday (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

According to Betfred, the last week has been a damaging one for Huddersfield’s promotion chances, down 10 per cent from this time seven days ago.

Betfred’s Robert Ford said: “With betting already suspended on Birmingham City to be promoted to the Championship this season, Wycombe Wanderers remain odds-on to join them at 8/13, whilst Wrexham have come into the same price from evens. Phil Parkinson’s side have now boosted their probability of going up by just under 12% and now have a 61.9% chance of being promoted.

“Other movers in the right direction include Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers, who have moved into 100/300 and 7/2 from 4/1 and 6/1, respectively. Charlton secured a point away at promotion hopefuls Stockport County on Saturday, whilst Steven Schumacher’s Bolton side have won five of their previous six league games.

“Huddersfield Town’s chances have dropped by 10% after losing to Wrexham and Bristol Rovers in the past week, whilst Leyton Orient and Barnsley have drifted out from 10/1 and 20/1 to 33/1 and 50/1, respectively, and are both big outsiders to go up.”

Darrell Clarke's Barnsley have a 2% chance of winning promotion, according to Betfred (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Here are the League One promotion odds and probabilities (minus Birmingham City):

Wrexham - 8/13 from 1/1 (61.9% probability from 50%)

Wycombe Wanderers - 8/13 from 4/6 (61.9% probability from 60%)

Stockport County - 2/1 from 6/4 (33.3% probability from 40%)

Charlton Athletic - 100/30 from 4/1 (23.1% probability from 20%)

Bolton Wanderers - 7/2 from 6/1 (22.2% probability from 14.3%)

Huddersfield - 5/1 from 11/4 (16.7% probability from 26.7%)

Leyton Orient - 33/1 from 10/1 (2.9% probability from 9.1%)