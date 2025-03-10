Next Huddersfield Town manager: Former Rotherham United boss among favourites with two Terriers favourites in running

Club legend Jon Worthington has been installed as interim head coach until the end of the season.
But Town fans want to know what the long-term looks like, they want to know who will be managing the team next season, regardless of what division they’re in.
1. HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: A General view of John Smith's Stadium prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Huddersfield Town AFC and Northampton Town FC at John Smith's Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Who will be the next Huddersfield Town permanent manager (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton
2. Neil Warnock - 20/1
Out of retirement again and back for a third spell at the John Smith's Stadium for Neil Warnock? Surely not. Whenever there is a vacancy at this club, that man is mentioned. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson) Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. John Terry - 15/1
Champions League-winning defender John Terry has had a variety of coaching roles and is currently back at Chelsea working in their academy (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Rose
4. Nigel Pearson - 12/1
Nigel Pearson, the former Hull manager and Sheffield Wednesday defender has been out of work since leaving Bristol City (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood