Next Huddersfield Town manager: Former Rotherham United boss among favourites with two Terriers favourites in running

Published 10th Mar 2025, 11:17 BST
Huddersfield Town sacked manager Michael Duff on Sunday after a run of poor form had taken them out of the automatic promotion race in League One and out of the top six altogether.

Duff paid the price for that fall with his job following the defeat to Bristol Rovers.

Club legend Jon Worthington has been installed as interim head coach until the end of the season.

But Town fans want to know what the long-term looks like, they want to know who will be managing the team next season, regardless of what division they’re in.

So let’s dive into who the favourites are with a little help from our friends at Bonus Code Bets.

Out of retirement again and back for a third spell at the John Smith's Stadium for Neil Warnock? Surely not. Whenever there is a vacancy at this club, that man is mentioned.

Neil Warnock - 20/1

Champions League-winning defender John Terry has had a variety of coaching roles and is currently back at Chelsea working in their academy

John Terry - 15/1

Nigel Pearson, the former Hull manager and Sheffield Wednesday defender has been out of work since leaving Bristol City

Nigel Pearson - 12/1

