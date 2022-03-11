Huddersfield Town's Carlos Corberan and Rotherham United's Paul Warne try to deflect the praise as managers of the month

For the Terriers to have gone unbeaten through February whilst reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals was an achievement in itself, but Corberan's side topped it off by beating Fulham 2-1.

The Spaniard, though, insisted it should be a team award, and that the club have to move on from it as they fight for a place in the play-offs.

UNBEATEN: Huddersfield Town did not lose in February under coach Carlos Corberan

"I don't understand why it's an individual nomination," he said. "For me it's more a nomination for the team of the month.

"It's something collective and it talks about the past. It's fantastic because it means we were competing well but we have to try and extend this dynamic in March."

Huddersfield, who were knocked out of the FA Cup in March, go into Friday's Championship game at West Bromwich Albion only outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference, albeit having played three more games than second-placed Bournemouth.

Rotherham kept their lead at the top of League One with 19 points from a possible 21 in February. They were not always at their best, yet still scored 13 goals, conceding just one.

MOMENTUM: Paul Warne's Rotherham United took 19 points from a possible 21

Like Corberan, Warne was keen to stress it was an award for the players.

"I am grateful on behalf of the club to take it, but I don't walk on the pitch, I don't keep them fit in the gym and I don't coach them as much as Rich (Barker) and Hammy (Matt Hamshaw)," he said.