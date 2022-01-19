Hull City 2 Blackburn Rovers 0 - player ratings

The mood was shaped by the announcement shortly before kick-off that the Turkish television personality had bought the club and what can now be called his players rose to the occasion.
Nathan Baxter – some good saves when Hull were under the cosh either side of half-time 7
Di'Shon Bernard – an excellent sliding stop to save Baxter's blushes 7
Sean McLoughlin – struggled against Ben Brereton Diaz at times - no shame in that - and his distribution was loose 5
Jacob Greaves – got stuck into his task as usual 6
Ryan Longman – the wing-back made both goals before taking his leave 7
Richie Smallwood – a fantastic tackle to release Tyler Smith in stoppage time 7
Greg Docherty – solid in central midfield 6
Randell Williams – put a good shift in out wide 6
George Honeyman – only brought off to receive the ovation he deserved, you would think, after twice hitting the woodwork having opened the scoring 8
Keane Lewis-Potter – got into good positions and missed three very presentable chances to settle the nerves 6
Tom Eaves – fed off the enthusiasm the crowd showed to him 7
Substitutes:
Tyler Smith (for Longman, 88) – denied by a save right at the death N/A
Callum Jones (for Honeyman, 90) – N/A
Not used: Ingram, Moncur, Fleming, Huddlestone, Arthur.