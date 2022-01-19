Hull City 2 Blackburn Rovers 0 - player ratings

Hull City marked Acun Ilicali's takeover with a win over promotion-chasing Blackburn Rovers.

By Stuart Rayner
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 10:00 pm
Updated Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 10:02 pm
STAR PERFORMER: George Honeyman celebrates opening the scoring

The mood was shaped by the announcement shortly before kick-off that the Turkish television personality had bought the club and what can now be called his players rose to the occasion.

Nathan Baxter – some good saves when Hull were under the cosh either side of half-time 7

Di'Shon Bernard – an excellent sliding stop to save Baxter's blushes 7

Sean McLoughlin – struggled against Ben Brereton Diaz at times - no shame in that - and his distribution was loose 5

Jacob Greaves – got stuck into his task as usual 6

Ryan Longman – the wing-back made both goals before taking his leave 7

Richie Smallwood – a fantastic tackle to release Tyler Smith in stoppage time 7

Greg Docherty – solid in central midfield 6

Randell Williams – put a good shift in out wide 6

George Honeyman – only brought off to receive the ovation he deserved, you would think, after twice hitting the woodwork having opened the scoring 8

Keane Lewis-Potter – got into good positions and missed three very presentable chances to settle the nerves 6

Tom Eaves – fed off the enthusiasm the crowd showed to him 7

Substitutes:

Tyler Smith (for Longman, 88) – denied by a save right at the death N/A

Callum Jones (for Honeyman, 90) – N/A

Not used: Ingram, Moncur, Fleming, Huddlestone, Arthur.

