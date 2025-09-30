Hull City 2 Preston 2: Triple change from Sergei Jakirovic instigates fine comeback as Tigers show Jekyll and Hyde traits

SERGI Jakirovic may have spoken about Hull City scoring ‘three beautiful goals’ in the club’s previous Championship home game versus Southampton, but the pragmatist in him would have settled for a dog-eared ugly win in the next one against Preston.

Even if he wouldn’t have whispered it in the direction of his boss, Acun Ilicali, who brought him in for a bit of excitement and entertainment in the close season.

It was certainly ugly from a Hull perspective in the opening half. Two-nil down after ten minutes following two atrocious concessions, with Thierry Small and Michael Smith making hay, the Tigers stank the place out at 0-2 down.

After a triple substitution from Jakirovic - Cody Drameh, Kasey Player and Amir Hadziahmetovic got the hook, although it could have been a number of others in fairness - City showed their good side, their entertaining side.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Sergej Jakirovic, Manager of Hull City, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Hull City at Vicarage Road on September 27, 2025 in Watford, England. (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Oli McBurnie’s recent reputation for being something akin to a goal machine continued as he took his tally to seven for the season - and five in his past four outings.

Not a bad way for the arrival of former club Sheffield United this coming weekend and on a night when City remembered legendary former striker Ken Houghton, the Rotherham-born forward would have appreciated McBurnie’s prowess.

A 2-2 draw it was, then as the game further commented Hull’s reputation for scoring plenty of goals - but also shipping a few at the same time, 16 now and counting. As you were, then.

It was grim, early doors. Truly grim.

Hull City's Oli McBurnie, who took his season's tally to seven with a brace against Preston. Photo by Tony King/Getty Images.

Hull's issues were exposed quickly in an appalling half of football which saw them booed off at the interval. They couldn't complain. Thankfully, it was different at the end.

The set of players who looked a team and a cohesive unit were those in visiting colours in the opening half.

Organised in their shape without the ball, Preston won duels galore in the first half and Hull looked a team of individuals and a bit of a muddled mess by contrast. The way in which they looked after the ball was beyond careless at times.

North End found themselves 2-0 up inside 10 minutes and given that they boasted the joint best defensive statistics in the second tier, it looked ominous for the Tigers.

The first concession, after a corner wasn't cleared, had a familiar ring to it as City's susceptibility to set-plays again came to the fore.

Alfie Devine's corner wasn't cleared, although quite why Lewie Coyle was left to challenge Michael Smith, a much taller player, was anyone's guess.

The ball broke for Small and Cody Drameh's defending was pitiful. Instead of properly engaging, he meekly turned his back on the Preston player, who found half a yard and drilled home low in confident fashion.

It got worse.

Ivor Pandur's poor challenge was far too close to North End captain Ben Whiteman and the former Doncaster Rovers player teed up Smith, with the ex-Sheffield Wednesday player coolly steering the ball into the far corner with a tidy low angled finish.

There was no further damage on the scoresheet before the break, but at the other end, Hull didn't lay a glove on Preston in truth in a disjointed, thoroughly unsatisfactory showing.

Jakirovic had to do something significant at the break and did with former Preston loanee Liam Miller handed a comeback for his first senior appearance in 11 months since suffering a serious knee injury last autumn.

Joe Gelhardt, who scored a brace in this fixture last term, also entered the fray alongside Regan Slater, with Palmer, Drameh, and Amir Hadziahmetovic making way as part of a triple change.

It helped to transform Hull in the nick of time.

Millar's first salvo saw his cross headed over at the far post by Kyle Joseph before Hull were back in it and the crowd were fully engaged again after McBurnie fired in from close range following Ryan Giles' low centre. Suddenly, we had a game again.

Soon after, Gelhardt saw his free-kick tipped over by Daniel Iversen, in his first meaningful work.

Hull sustained the pressure with the evening taking on a whole new complexion.

McBurnie, with his spirits lifted again after a poor first half, did well on the touchline to find Millar, whose angled drive took a slight deflection before flashing narrowly wide.

At the other end, a big let-off for City saw Devine fire over with the goal at his mercy.

It was a big moment as the Giles-McBurnie came up trumps again, with the latter sliding in for another centre-forward’s strike from close in.

Daniel Jebbison was not for away for Preston before Millar, back in the groove, curled a shot over.

John Lundstram almost won it for the hosts, but Iversen made a fine full-stretch save to keep out his effort from distance.

Booed off at the break, City’s players received applause at the end.

Hull City: Pandur; Coyle, Egan, Hughes, Giles (Famewo 84); Hadziahmetovic (Millar HT), Lundstram; Drameh (Gelhardt HT), Palmer (Slater HT), Joseph (Destan 72); McBurnie. Substitutes unused: Phillips, Ajayi, Akintola, Gyabi.

Preston North End: Iversen; Storey, Lindsay, Gibson; Whiteman; Small, Devine (McCann 71), Armstrong (Frokjaer-Jensen 81), Small; Osmajic, Smith (Jebbison 71). Substitutes unused: Walton, Dobbin, Carroll, Thordarson, Gryba, Offiah.

Referee: J Smith (Lincs).