Hull City 2 Swansea City 0 - player ratings

It was not a classic performance with Swansea hitting the woodwork twice in the second half, but it was certainly a good one.
Nathan Baxter – a brilliant save to touch Michael Obafemi's effort onto the woodwork 7
Sean McLoughlin – solid in the centre of defence 6
Jacob Greaves – a couple of good balls down the line in the first half 7
Ryan Longman – worked hard on the wing 6
Richie Smallwood – drove his team on 6
Greg Docherty – provided drive from midfield 7
Brandon Fleming – his fifth-minute cross for the opening goal set the tone for his first Championship start since 2019 7
George Honeyman – took a few blows towards the end but a typical midfield performance from him 7
Lewis-Potter – scored the second goal 7
Tom Eaves – revelling in the love the crowd are showing him, he set the ball rolling with the opening goal 7
Substitutes:
Regan Slater (for Fleming, 81) – N/A
Callum Jones (for Honeyman, 90) – N/A
Not used: Ingram, Moncur, T Smith, Huddlestone, Arthur.