Hull City 2 Swansea City 0 - player ratings

IMPRESSIVE: Brandon Fleming more than justified his selection

It was not a classic performance with Swansea hitting the woodwork twice in the second half, but it was certainly a good one.

Nathan Baxter – a brilliant save to touch Michael Obafemi's effort onto the woodwork 7

Sean McLoughlin – solid in the centre of defence 6

Jacob Greaves – a couple of good balls down the line in the first half 7

Ryan Longman – worked hard on the wing 6

Richie Smallwood – drove his team on 6

Greg Docherty – provided drive from midfield 7

Brandon Fleming – his fifth-minute cross for the opening goal set the tone for his first Championship start since 2019 7

George Honeyman – took a few blows towards the end but a typical midfield performance from him 7

Lewis-Potter – scored the second goal 7

Tom Eaves – revelling in the love the crowd are showing him, he set the ball rolling with the opening goal 7

Substitutes:

Regan Slater (for Fleming, 81) – N/A

Callum Jones (for Honeyman, 90) – N/A