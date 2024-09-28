Hull City 4 Cardiff City 1: Bachir Belloumi at the double to delight of Tim Walter

Hull City made it back-to-back wins in the Championship with a 4-1 rout of managerless Cardiff City.

The Bluebirds, who last Sunday sacked Erol Bulut following their worst start to a season in 94 years, opened the scoring through Callum Robinson after 18 minutes but fell apart thereafter.

Man of the match Bachir Belloumi equalised four minutes later with his first goal for Hull before adding a fine second after 35 minutes.

Any hope of a Cardiff revival under interim coach Omer Riza disappeared after the restart when Oscar Zambrano’s deflected hit squirmed into the bottom-left corner.

Hull City Manager, Tim Walter (Picture: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chris Bedia’s stoppage-time penalty, after Perry Ng fouled Abu Kamara, confirmed a Hull rout.

Hull, who were celebrating their 120th anniversary, have now won back-to-back Championship games following a difficult start to the season.

Head coach Tim Walter was quick to highlight the impact of Belloumi but was far happier with the collective performance.

Belloumi’s first goal for the club was slightly fortuitous – he appeared to be crossing into the box – but the Algeria international’s dinked second was expertly taken.

Walter said: “He’s a good player. We know he’s good player and that he will score goals if he gets the assists.

“We have to stay calm with him and he has to confirm it all the team.

“Not one player can win a game. We have a good bench and they showed it.

“We need all of the players. That’s why we try to treat them players all the same and be one family.”

Walter added: “We showed that we are a good team and have a good mentality.

“We could have scored a few more, but we could have also conceded two goals more.

“I’m delighted not only with the result but with the performance as we showed we can win at home.

“Everybody’s happy about the birthday celebrations and the win.

“Their first goal was offside, but we have to accept it. But we showed how we can stick together and showed the will to win in an impressive way.