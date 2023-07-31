All Sections
Hull City and Aston Villa 'interested' in Manchester United's ex-Swindon Town and Burton Albion goalkeeper

Hull City have reportedly shown an interest in Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:32 BST

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan in his native Czech Republic, making 32 appearances for Sparta Prague. According to Czech outlet Idnes, Manchester United are “working on the option” of allowing Kovar to leave on loan once again.

The report claims he would remain in England and that Hull would be interested in drafting him on a temporary basis. However, it it also claimed Aston Villa and Spanish outfit Cadiz have shown an interest in recruiting Kovar on a permanent deal.

Kovar has not yet made a first-team appearance for the Red Devils, although his recent loan stint in Prague was his third away from Old Trafford. His previous two loan spells were in England, at Swindon Town and Burton Albion.

Kovar is reportedly attracting interest. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesKovar is reportedly attracting interest. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Kovar is reportedly attracting interest. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Karl Darlow ended the 2022/23 campaign as Hull’s first choice between the sticks, although the 32-year-old has since completed a permanent move from Newcastle United to Leeds United.

Matt Ingram is the most experienced of the goalkeepers on the Hull books, with young duo Thimothée Lo-Tutala and David Robson his current competitors.

