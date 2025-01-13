Hull City and Burnley have had bids for Plymouth Argyle talisman Morgan Whittaker rejected, according to a report.

The 24-year-old is a crucial figure for the Pilgrims and recently notched the winner in their surprise FA Cup win over Premier League side Brentford.

He has been the subject of interest in previous windows, but Plymouth have managed to retain the services of the former England youth international.

It appears their resolve is once again being tested, with Sky Sports claiming Hull and Burnley have both tabled offers for the winger.

Plymouth are believed to have knocked back both, suggesting they will not relinquish their star man easily.

Morgan Whittaker was on target for Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup at the weekend. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Burnley are challenging for promotion to the Premier League and currently sit second in the Championship table, one point behind league leaders Leeds United.

Reports of interest from Hull arguably come as a bigger surprise, considering there are just three points between the Tigers and the Pilgrims.

However, Hull did show considerable ambition the last January window as they looked to push for promotion.