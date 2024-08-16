Hull City coach Tim Walter on incoming trio and why defender was loaned to Doncaster Rovers

REBUILDING WORK: Hull City coach Tim Walter

Hull City coach Tim Walter could have as many as three new players at his disposal as he looks to kickstart the Tigers’ stuttering start to the new campaign.

The Tigers needed a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a point in the Championship against Bristol City on Saturday. Four days later at the MKM Stadium they conceded two goals in the first 10 minutes as they were knocked out of the League Cup by Sheffield Wednesday.

The incoming trio are defender Charlie Hughes from Wigan who has completed a medical and whose signing is imminent, 21-year-old Chelsea forward Mason Burstow and midfielder Oscar Zambrano on loan.

All three watched Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat from the stands and are expected to be registered in time to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday

Hughes, 20, is set to sign a long-term deal with Walter saying: "It's a young, experienced player and that's good because we want to improve.

"We want to develop young players with a lot of experience and that's what he showed in his former club. First, we need other things to happen and then maybe he could (play on Saturday)."

On Burstow, Walter added: "He's also a very good player. A very young player who also had experience in another Championship club, so for us, it's also a player, a young player to develop, but also with experience."

McCann moved quickly after a metatarsal injury expected to keep James Maxwell out for three months.

"He's a good guy, a very good footballer and he wants to play a bit more so that's the reason why he asked me (to go out on loan),” said Walter."I wish him all the best and that he gets the minutes."