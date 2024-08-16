Hull City coach Tim Walter on incoming trio and why defender was loaned to Doncaster Rovers
The Tigers needed a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a point in the Championship against Bristol City on Saturday. Four days later at the MKM Stadium they conceded two goals in the first 10 minutes as they were knocked out of the League Cup by Sheffield Wednesday.
The incoming trio are defender Charlie Hughes from Wigan who has completed a medical and whose signing is imminent, 21-year-old Chelsea forward Mason Burstow and midfielder Oscar Zambrano on loan.
All three watched Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat from the stands and are expected to be registered in time to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday
Hughes, 20, is set to sign a long-term deal with Walter saying: "It's a young, experienced player and that's good because we want to improve.
"We want to develop young players with a lot of experience and that's what he showed in his former club. First, we need other things to happen and then maybe he could (play on Saturday)."
On Burstow, Walter added: "He's also a very good player. A very young player who also had experience in another Championship club, so for us, it's also a player, a young player to develop, but also with experience."
Meanwhile, 24-year-old left-back Brandon Fleming has been loaned to League Two Doncaster Rovers, reuniting him with his former Tigers manager Grant McCann.
McCann moved quickly after a metatarsal injury expected to keep James Maxwell out for three months.
"He's a good guy, a very good footballer and he wants to play a bit more so that's the reason why he asked me (to go out on loan),” said Walter."I wish him all the best and that he gets the minutes."
Fleming said: “I know how the gaffer and Cliff (Byrne, his assistant) work and how they train. The gaffer gave me a chance at 19 in the Championship and I learned a lot from those games.”