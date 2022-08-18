Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder, whose arrival was trailed by coach Shota Arveladze on Tuesday, has signed a three-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

The fee paid has not been disclosed.

The 28-year-old is the tenth signing the Tigers have made in this window and many have been of impressively high football, but Woods also brings improtant experience of English football.

He has started over 300 English league matches, and has even made two in this, the last of them at home to Huddersfield Town.

The Shrewsbury Town product also played for Brentford, Stoke City and Millwall.

Nathan Baxter is the only other Englishman to sign in the window, for a second season-long loan after last season’s from Chelsea, as the East Yorkshire club’s owners have learnt the premium on home-grown talent.

SIGNING: Midfielder Ryan Woods has joined Hull City from Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee

Jean Michael Seri was a Championship winner with Fulham last season, and Tobias Figueroda was in the Nottingham Forest team that went up via the play-offs.

Iranian Allahyar Sayyadmanesh spent the first half of 2022 on loan at Hull before signing permanently, whilst Ozan Tufan had an unhappy loan spell with Premier League Watford. Teenage French goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala came through Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system without playing at senior level for them.