Hull City, Derby County and West Bromwich Albion are reportedly among the clubs considering a move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass.

The 30-year-old is out of contract this summer and the Owls are reportedly working to tie him down to a new deal for the 2024/25 campaign. Despite struggling with injury during the 2023/24 season, Windass finished with a flourish with three goals in the last three games.

According to The Star, the forward will have options if he does not put pen to paper at Hillsborough. An array of clubs, including Hull, are said to be weighing up a swoop.

The Windass name is well-known in Hull, as his father Dean is a Tigers icon. Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion, as well as Championship newcomers Derby County, are also said to have shown interest.

Josh Windass helped Sheffield Wednesday avoid relegation to League One. Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Wednesday recruited Windass in January 2020, securing his services on loan from Wigan Athletic. His move was made permanent later on in the year and he has amassed 135 appearances for the Owls.