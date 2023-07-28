All Sections
Hull City expected to announce signing of former Middlesbrough and Luton Town man from Brighton & Hove Albion

Hull City are expected to announce the signing of signing of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Aaron Connolly before this weekend’s pre-season friendly against Nantes.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 09:40 BST

The 23-year-old enjoyed a loan spell with the Tigers last season and according to Hull Live, he is set to make a return to the MKM Stadium to become the club’s fourth signing of the summer.

He would be following Xavier Simons, Owen Foster and Jason Lokilo in signing on the dotted line.

Connolly’s progression has not quite been as swift as expected since he made his senior debut for Brighton at the age of 17. Loan spells at Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Venezia did not work out but he showed plenty of promise under Liam Rosenior at Hull.

The 23-year-old has previously represented Middlesbrough. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesThe 23-year-old has previously represented Middlesbrough. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
The Irish forward has made a total of 52 appearances for Brighton, scoring eight goals. If a return to Hull materialises, he could face stiff competition with Hull Live also claiming the Tigers are keen to add to their forward options.

