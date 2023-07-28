Hull City are expected to announce the signing of signing of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Aaron Connolly before this weekend’s pre-season friendly against Nantes.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a loan spell with the Tigers last season and according to Hull Live, he is set to make a return to the MKM Stadium to become the club’s fourth signing of the summer.

He would be following Xavier Simons, Owen Foster and Jason Lokilo in signing on the dotted line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connolly’s progression has not quite been as swift as expected since he made his senior debut for Brighton at the age of 17. Loan spells at Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Venezia did not work out but he showed plenty of promise under Liam Rosenior at Hull.

The 23-year-old has previously represented Middlesbrough. Image: George Wood/Getty Images