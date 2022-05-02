A serious knee injury to James Shea has seen the Hatters sign Ingram ahead of Monday's Championship game at Fulham.

The Hatters are in a strong position to join Huddersfield Town in the play-offs, but face competition from Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and others.

EMERGENCY LOAN: Hull City's Matt Ingram

Hull have only one match left of their Championship season, at home to Nottingham Forest, and are guaranteed to finish 18th or 19th, safe from relegation.

Ingram has played in 13 of Shota Arveladze's 18 matches in charge, taking advantage when Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter was injured in the first of them, and holding his place when

Baxter regained fitness. But Baxter has been restored to the XI for the previous three matches.

Ingram's contract expires in the summer. The club have the option to extend it by a further year, but have yet to take it up, as is the case with a host of players in a similar position.

Emergency loans have to be renewed on a week-to-week basis and anyway, Luton's season could be over on Saturday, although the chances of it running beyond that are looking good.

If the lose at Craven Cottage they will drop below Sheffield United on goal difference from fifth to sixth with one match to play.

Seventh-placed Middlesbrough are two points behind the pair, and Millwall three further back with a goal difference which is currently five poorer.

The team finishing fourth in the division, currently Huddersfield, will play the team in fifth in the play-off semi-finals, and third will meet sixth over two legs, with the winners meeting at Wembley on May 29.