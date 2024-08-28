Hull City are reportedly leading the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

The 23-year-old has impressed over the course of three EFL loans, starring between the sticks for Walsall, Lincoln City and Swansea City. Despite his exploits, he still has an understudy role in the Brighton ranks.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Hull are looking to take Rushworth on loan for the duration of the 2024/25 season. While the stopper is believed to be available, it is thought there would be a loan fee activated if he does not play regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull already have Ivor Pandur in their goalkeeping department and recently recruited Anthony Racioppi from Young Boys. While it may prove difficult for the Tigers to keep their senior stoppers happy, Rushworth would arguably be a coup for any Championship club.

Hull City have been linked with Carl Rushworth, who spent last season on loan at Hull City. Image: Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers are thought to have been keen on signing Rushworth, although the report claims the club have cooled their interest. Sheffield United were also linked earlier in the window, although have since signed an alternative in Michael Cooper.

Hull’s transfer activity has picked up significantly this month, with recent additions to the Tigers ranks including Gustavo Puerta and Chris Bedia.