Hull City 'heading race' for Brighton & Hove Albion prodigy previously linked with Sheffield United
The 23-year-old has impressed over the course of three EFL loans, starring between the sticks for Walsall, Lincoln City and Swansea City. Despite his exploits, he still has an understudy role in the Brighton ranks.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Hull are looking to take Rushworth on loan for the duration of the 2024/25 season. While the stopper is believed to be available, it is thought there would be a loan fee activated if he does not play regularly.
Hull already have Ivor Pandur in their goalkeeping department and recently recruited Anthony Racioppi from Young Boys. While it may prove difficult for the Tigers to keep their senior stoppers happy, Rushworth would arguably be a coup for any Championship club.
Blackburn Rovers are thought to have been keen on signing Rushworth, although the report claims the club have cooled their interest. Sheffield United were also linked earlier in the window, although have since signed an alternative in Michael Cooper.
Hull’s transfer activity has picked up significantly this month, with recent additions to the Tigers ranks including Gustavo Puerta and Chris Bedia.
Rushworth cut his teeth in Huddersfield Town’s academy before being released and making a move to FC Halifax Town. He showed plenty of promise at youth level for the Shaymen, landing a move to Brighton in 2019.
