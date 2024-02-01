All Sections
Hull City 'interested' in Burnley winger and Aston Villa defender as they plot deadline day business

Hull City are reportedly interested in Burnley winger Anass Zaroury and Aston Villa defender Calum Chambers.
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Feb 2024, 17:33 GMT

The Tigers have shown plenty of ambition this season, making a number of statement signings as they look to secure a return to the Premier League. They have already wrapped up a deadline day deal, signing midfielder Abdülkadir Ömür from Trabzonspor.

However, it appears Hull may not yet be finished with the transfer market. According to Sky Sports, they are interested in both Zaroury and Chambers.

Although Hull are described as being keen on Chambers, a successful swoop for the former Arsenal man is said to be unlikely.

Burnley's Anass Zaroury has been linked with Hull City. Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesBurnley's Anass Zaroury has been linked with Hull City. Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
The same has not been said for Zaroury, who has struggled for minutes in the Premier League under Vincent Kompany this season. The 23-year-old has been afforded just six outings in the top flight.

His most recent appearance came last night (January 31), when Burnley were defeated by Kompany’s former club Manchester City.

He is not the only Burnley player to have been linked with a move away from Turf Moor, with Connor Roberts said to be closing in on a loan move to Leeds United.

