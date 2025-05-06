Hull City launch investigation over video allegedly showing ex-Leeds United man Lewie Coyle in skirmish
The video was recorded on Sunday (May 4), a day after Coyle helped the Tigers retain their Championship status with a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.
A club statement read: “Hull City is aware of a video currently circulating on social media (involving Coyle) and has launched an investigation into the matter.
“The club will refrain from making any further comment until the investigation has been concluded.”
Coyle’s older brother Tommy, a former professional boxer who was once the Commonwealth lightweight champion, said he was the “victim of a vicious unprovoked assault early on Sunday evening in Hull City Centre”.
He added in a statement on X: “It is very sad that I cannot share an evening out with my brothers without attracting this sort of attention.
“I spent the day in hospital yesterday being checked over and fortunately there’s no lasting damage. I would like to thank everyone for their good wishes and support on behalf of my family.”
Coyle joined his hometown club Hull from Fleetwood Town in 2020. He had previously been on the books of Leeds United, but had found first-team opportunities limited at Elland Road.
He has made 188 appearances for Hull, scoring four goals.
