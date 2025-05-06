Hull City launch investigation over video allegedly showing ex-Leeds United man Lewie Coyle in skirmish

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 6th May 2025, 13:25 BST
Hull City are investigating a video allegedly showing captain Lewie Coyle being involved in a skirmish on the streets of the city centre.

The video was recorded on Sunday (May 4), a day after Coyle helped the Tigers retain their Championship status with a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.

A club statement read: “Hull City is aware of a video currently circulating on social media (involving Coyle) and has launched an investigation into the matter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The club will refrain from making any further comment until the investigation has been concluded.”

Coyle’s older brother Tommy, a former professional boxer who was once the Commonwealth lightweight champion, said he was the “victim of a vicious unprovoked assault early on Sunday evening in Hull City Centre”.

Lewie Coyle serves as Hull City's captain. Lewie Coyle serves as Hull City's captain.
Lewie Coyle serves as Hull City's captain. | Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

He added in a statement on X: “It is very sad that I cannot share an evening out with my brothers without attracting this sort of attention.

“I spent the day in hospital yesterday being checked over and fortunately there’s no lasting damage. I would like to thank everyone for their good wishes and support on behalf of my family.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coyle joined his hometown club Hull from Fleetwood Town in 2020. He had previously been on the books of Leeds United, but had found first-team opportunities limited at Elland Road.

He has made 188 appearances for Hull, scoring four goals.

Related topics:Lewie Coyle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice