Is Hull City v Leicester City on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of Championship fixture

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 21st Oct 2025, 08:00 BST
Hull City are set to entertain Leicester City under the lights at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers have risen to 10th in the Championship table and emerged victorious from their battle with Birmingham City at the weekend.

In a fiery affair, the Tigers struck late on through Joe Gelhardt to claim a valuable three points in the Midlands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergej Jakirović’s side now sit just two points outside the play-offs and could surge into the top six with a midweek win.

Hull City will host Leicester City under the lights at the MKM Stadium.placeholder image
Hull City will host Leicester City under the lights at the MKM Stadium. | Tony King/Getty Images

Leicester are their opponents and the Foxes will be fancied to win considering they sit fourth in the table.

However, Portsmouth did manage to spring a surprise and hold Marti Cifuentes’ men to a 1-1 draw at the weekend.

Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest

Hull have fitness concerns over Lewie Coyle and Oli McBurnie, who will both be assessed in the build-up to the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here are the key TV and streaming details as Hull prepare to lock horns with Leicester in East Yorkshire.

When is Hull City v Leicester City?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm on Tuesday, October 21.

Hull City defeated Birmingham City at the weekend.placeholder image
Hull City defeated Birmingham City at the weekend. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Is Hull City v Leicester City on TV?

Yes - the match will be available to watch as an alternative broadcast via Sky Sports+.

How can I stream Hull City v Leicester City?

Fans can stream via the Sky Sports app on a variety of devices, including most smartphones and tablets, or via NOW TV.

MORE: Hull City win over Birmingham City overshadowed by fracas as Blues refute Sergej Jakirovic's allegation

Related topics:Leicester CityEFL ChampionshipChampionshipTV
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice