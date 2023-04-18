All Sections
Hull City linked with 18-goal striker along with Everton, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers

Latest transfer news on the Hull City front emerges as they prepare for their away trip to Middlesbrough

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:16 BST

Hull City are being linked with a summer swoop for Aberdeen attacker Duk. The 23-year-old has impressed in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The Tigers are ‘tracking’ the forward’s progress at the moment and face competition from Burnley and Blackburn Rovers, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter. Premier League strugglers Everton are also said to be keen, as per the Daily Mail.

Hull could see the Cape Verde international as someone to bolster their options in forward areas ahead of the next campaign. Liam Rosenior has tighetened up their defence since joining last November but the East Yorkshire are lacking a bit of cutting edge up top.

Duk, who was born in Portugal, spent five years at Benfica before his move to Scotland. He was a regular for their B team and scored 11 goals in 42 matches in all competitions before he was allowed to leave.

Aberdeen snapped him up last year and he has since fired 18 goals in 38 matches for the Dons altogether and they will face a battle to keep hold of him amid reported interest from below the border. Hull will be busy in the next transfer window under ambitious owner Acun Ilicali but will have to bat away interest from other teams if they are to land this target.