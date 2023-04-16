All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
54 minutes ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
3 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
4 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
4 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
5 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

The predicted final Championship table including Hull City, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town finishes

How Hull, Sheffield United, Rotherham and Huddersfield could fare as stats experts predict how the Championship table will look at the end of the season.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 16th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST

A nervy final run-in to the season lies in wait at both ends of the Championship table.

For Sheffield United, the aim is clear. With five games remaining, Paul Heckingbottom’s side hold a five point gap to third placed Luton Town and look well on their way to joining Burnley in the Premier League next season. Hull City are really just seeing the season out, lying firmly in mid-table, 11 points adrift of the play-offs and 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

For Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United, remaining in English football’s second tier is their target after both sides suffered defeats over the weekend that kept them within touching distance of the bottom three. So much can happen between now and the final day of the season next month.

The Yorkshire Post utilises stats experts FiveThirtyEight to see how they predict the table will look when the final whistle is blown on a long and challenging season.

Predicted points: 101

1. Burnley

Predicted points: 101 Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 88

2. Sheffield United

Predicted points: 88 Photo: Richard Sellers

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 81

3. Luton Town

Predicted points: 81 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Predicted points: 78

4. Middlesbrough

Predicted points: 78 Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Luton Town