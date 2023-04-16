How Hull, Sheffield United, Rotherham and Huddersfield could fare as stats experts predict how the Championship table will look at the end of the season.

A nervy final run-in to the season lies in wait at both ends of the Championship table.

For Sheffield United, the aim is clear. With five games remaining, Paul Heckingbottom’s side hold a five point gap to third placed Luton Town and look well on their way to joining Burnley in the Premier League next season. Hull City are really just seeing the season out, lying firmly in mid-table, 11 points adrift of the play-offs and 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

For Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United, remaining in English football’s second tier is their target after both sides suffered defeats over the weekend that kept them within touching distance of the bottom three. So much can happen between now and the final day of the season next month.

The Yorkshire Post utilises stats experts FiveThirtyEight to see how they predict the table will look when the final whistle is blown on a long and challenging season.

Burnley Predicted points: 101

Sheffield United Predicted points: 88

Luton Town Predicted points: 81

Middlesbrough Predicted points: 78

