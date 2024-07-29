Hull City make £2.5m 'offer' for West Bromwich Albion star previously linked with Southampton and Leeds United

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th Jul 2024, 15:53 BST
Hull City have reportedly lodged a £2.5m bid for West Bromwich Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The 25-year-old joined the Baggies two years ago, making a two-division jump from League Two to the Championship having starred for Salford City. Last season, he struck 11 league goals as West Brom reached the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.

He has been linked with Southampton, who are looking to build a squad capable of staying afloat in the Premier League. According to Sky Sports, Hull have taken an interest and submitted a £2.5m bid for his services.

Thomas-Asante was linked with Leeds United last year, although a move away from The Hawthorns did not materialise. Several clubs are said to be keen on the Ghana international, although Hull appear to the club looking to push to the front of the queue.

Hull City have reportedly tabled a bid for West Bromwich Albion's Brandon Thomas-Asante. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty ImagesHull City have reportedly tabled a bid for West Bromwich Albion's Brandon Thomas-Asante. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images
It has not been a particularly busy summer on the incomings front for Hull, who have only made two senior signings. Ryan Giles has made his loan move permanent, while Cody Drameh has joined from Leeds.

The Tigers have made a number of additions at youth level, recruiting the likes Noah Wadsworth from Bradford City and Pharell Brown from Fleetwood Town.

They have also lost their two most important first-team key figures in homegrown defender Jacob Greaves and talismanic winger Jaden Philogene.

