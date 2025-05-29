Ruben Selles steered the Tigers to Championship safety, preventing a disastrous ending to a turbulent campaign.

He had only been hired in December, but was jettisoned nonetheless following the conclusion of the season.

Hull have been interviewing managers for the post and fans are waiting with bated breath to learn the name of the coach who will take the reins.

The appointment is a crucial one for Tigers owner Acun Ilicali, who needs to win the fans over after a series of poor judgements.

He axed Liam Rosenior at the end of the 2023/24 season, despite the club coming close to a top-six finish.

Rosenior has gone on to flourish in France with Strasbourg, whereas Hull endured a season of decline under Tim Walter and then Selles.

Speaking to Hull Live last week, he said: “I'm very happy about our interviews, and I think we are at a good point. Today was an important day for us because I think we are at least two steps closer to our decision.

"Don't forget these deals are not easy deals. These decisions are not easy decisions. We also need to bear in mind that the more successful the manager is, the more budgets go up, which has to be like this.

“This is the rule of life. How successful you are, you are that much more valuable. When you prove your success, you have more budget [demands].

“We are at a good point in some deals and in some interviews. In London, we made some more interviews, and we are coming to our decision step by step."

Here is a fresh look at the BetVictor favourites to become Hull’s next permanent head coach.