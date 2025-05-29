Hull City next manager: New favourite emerges ahead of ex-Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Sunderland men

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 29th May 2025, 14:58 BST

A new favourite to fill the head coach vacancy at Hull City has emerged.

Ruben Selles steered the Tigers to Championship safety, preventing a disastrous ending to a turbulent campaign.

He had only been hired in December, but was jettisoned nonetheless following the conclusion of the season.

Hull have been interviewing managers for the post and fans are waiting with bated breath to learn the name of the coach who will take the reins.

The appointment is a crucial one for Tigers owner Acun Ilicali, who needs to win the fans over after a series of poor judgements.

He axed Liam Rosenior at the end of the 2023/24 season, despite the club coming close to a top-six finish.

Rosenior has gone on to flourish in France with Strasbourg, whereas Hull endured a season of decline under Tim Walter and then Selles.

Speaking to Hull Live last week, he said: “I'm very happy about our interviews, and I think we are at a good point. Today was an important day for us because I think we are at least two steps closer to our decision.

"Don't forget these deals are not easy deals. These decisions are not easy decisions. We also need to bear in mind that the more successful the manager is, the more budgets go up, which has to be like this.

“This is the rule of life. How successful you are, you are that much more valuable. When you prove your success, you have more budget [demands].

“We are at a good point in some deals and in some interviews. In London, we made some more interviews, and we are coming to our decision step by step."

Here is a fresh look at the BetVictor favourites to become Hull’s next permanent head coach.

A fresh look at the favourites to succeed Ruben Selles as Hull City boss.

1. Favourites for Hull City job

A fresh look at the favourites to succeed Ruben Selles as Hull City boss. | George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

2. 16. Shaun Maloney

33/1 | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

3. 15. Tayfun Korkut

33/1 | Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

Photo Sales
33/1

4. 14. Tony Mowbray

33/1 | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolSunderland AFCCrystal PalaceEFL Championship
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice