Ruben Selles was only handed the reins at the MKM Stadium, picking up the baton from the sacked Tim Walter.

He was tasked with keeping Hull afloat in the Championship and completed his mission, albeit in dramatic circumstances.

Following the end of the 2023/24 campaign, Hull decided to part ways with Liam Rosenior, and have again ended a season with a sacking.

Selles has been jettisoned alongside coaches James Oliver-Pearce and Tobias Loveland, with a change in leadership deemed necessary by the Hull hierarchy.

A club statement read: “Hull City can confirm we have parted company with head coach Rubén Sellés with immediate effect.

“The 41-year-old was appointed in December and guided the Tigers to Sky Bet Championship survival on goal difference on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

“Assistant head coach James Oliver-Pearce and first-team coach Tobias Loveland have also left the club.

“Following a thorough review of football operations after a challenging campaign, the club feels a change in leadership is necessary to move the team forward in line with our ambitions.

“We would like to thank Rubén, James and Tobias for their hard work and dedication during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for their future careers.”

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners for the Hull job - with former Middlesbrough and Barnsley men among them.