At the end of the 2023/24 season, the Tigers missed out on the Championship play-offs and responded by axing Liam Rosenior.

The popular figure has since enjoyed success with Strasbourg, while Hull have endured a period of decline.

Tim Walter succeeded Rosenior but ‘Walterball’ simply did not take off at the MKM Stadium. He was replaced by Ruben Selles, who managed to steer the Tigers clear of relegation on the final day.

A final-day draw at Portsmouth rescued Hull’s Championship status but it was not enough to save Selles’ job.

His assistants, James Oliver-Pearce and Tobias Loveland, have also been moved on as Hull look to usher in yet another new era.

In a statement, the Tigers said: “Hull City can confirm we have parted company with head coach Rubén Selles with immediate effect.

“The 41-year-old was appointed in December and guided the Tigers to Championship survival on goal difference on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

“Assistant head coach James Oliver-Pearce and first-team coach Tobias Loveland have also left the club.

“Following a thorough review of football operations after a challenging campaign, the club feels a change in leadership is necessary to move the team forward in line with our ambitions.

“We would like to thank Ruben, James and Tobias for their hard work and dedication during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for their future careers.”

Here is a fresh look at the BetVictor frontrunners to fill the head coach vacancy at Hull.