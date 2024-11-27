Walter was only appointed by the Tigers in the summer, drafted in following the club’s surprise decision to part company with Liam Rosenior. It was a gamble that has not paid off, with Hull sat in the relegation zone.

A 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on home turf proved to be the final straw, despite pre-match assurances of Walter’s job safety from the Hull owner Acun Ilıcalı.

All attention has not turned to potential replacements, with an array of names already being circulated by bookmakers. In the short-term, first-team coach Andy Dawson has taken the reins.

A statement issued by Hull read: “Hull City can confirm we have parted company with head coach Tim Walter with immediate effect. Assistant head coaches Julian Hübner and Filip Tapalović have also left the club.

"First-team coach Andy Dawson will take interim charge while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a permanent successor. We would like to thank Tim, Julian and Filip for their efforts during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for the future.”

Here are the early Gambling.com favourites to succeed Walter.