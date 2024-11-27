Hull City next manager: Former Barnsley, Leeds United and Manchester United men emerge among early frontrunners

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 27th Nov 2024, 17:12 BST
Faces familiar with fans of Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United are among the early frontrunners to succeed Tim Walter as Hull City’s head coach.

Walter was only appointed by the Tigers in the summer, drafted in following the club’s surprise decision to part company with Liam Rosenior. It was a gamble that has not paid off, with Hull sat in the relegation zone.

A 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on home turf proved to be the final straw, despite pre-match assurances of Walter’s job safety from the Hull owner Acun Ilıcalı.

All attention has not turned to potential replacements, with an array of names already being circulated by bookmakers. In the short-term, first-team coach Andy Dawson has taken the reins.

A statement issued by Hull read: “Hull City can confirm we have parted company with head coach Tim Walter with immediate effect. Assistant head coaches Julian Hübner and Filip Tapalović have also left the club.

"First-team coach Andy Dawson will take interim charge while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a permanent successor. We would like to thank Tim, Julian and Filip for their efforts during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for the future.”

Here are the early Gambling.com favourites to succeed Walter.

Here are the early frontrunners to replace Tim Walter as Hull City boss.

1. Frontrunners for Hull City job

Here are the early frontrunners to replace Tim Walter as Hull City boss. Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

2. 12. Brian Barry-Murphy

16/1 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
14/1

3. 11. Jimmy Thelin

14/1 Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Photo Sales
12/1

4. 10. Steven Schumacher

12/1 Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyManchester UnitedHuddersfield TownHull
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice