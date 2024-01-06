Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has made a raft of changes for the visit of Birmingham City.

The MKM Stadium faithful may get their first glimpse of new addition Billy Sharp, who has been named on the bench for the first time since joining the club. Rosenior is keen to manage the 37-year-old carefully, as his most recent competitive outing was in the MLS with LA Galaxy.

Young defender Matty Jacob was given a senior debut on New Year’s Day against Sheffield Wednesday and has been rewarded for his progress with a start. Harry Vaughan has also been named in the starting XI for the first time since August.

Among the players rested is Lewie Coyle, who has been playing through an ankle injury in recent games for the Tigers. Cyrus Christie misses out with a hamstring injury and Rosenior has not risked Liam Delap, who has had a minor knee issue.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has made changes for the visit of Birmingham City. Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Tyler Morton has been named as a substitute despite his red card on New Year’s Day, as his ban has been rescinded.

Birmingham have also made changes, seven to be precise. Interim Blues boss Steve Spooner has introduced Neil Etheridge between the sticks and Krystian Bielik has returned to the side.

Here are the Hull and Birmingham teams in full.

Hull City: Allsop, McLoughlin, Docherty, Sayyadmanesh, Vaughan, Lokilo, Smith, Slater, Jacob, Twine, Connolly.

Substitutes: Ingram, Greaves, Jones, Tufan, Sharp, Morton, Furlong, Sellars-Fleming.

Birmingham City: Etheridge, Buchanan, Sanderson, Bielik, Jutkiewicz, Miyoshi, Drameh, Dembele, Gardner, Long, Stansfield.